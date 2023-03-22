InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,123. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.