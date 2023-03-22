InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE A traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $136.79. 79,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,050. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

