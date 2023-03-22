InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,570 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 4,986,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,241,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.