InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 495 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO remained flat at $60.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

