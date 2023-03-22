InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 600 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. The company had a trading volume of 117,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,032. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.45 and a 200-day moving average of $344.68. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

