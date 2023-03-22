Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) versus Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Head-To-Head Survey

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avanos Medical and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avanos Medical
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Invacare
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Avanos Medical and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avanos Medical
|6.07%
|6.13%
|4.38%
|Invacare
|-9.99%
|-37.76%
|-7.18%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Avanos Medical and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avanos Medical
|$820.00 million
|1.68
|$50.50 million
|$1.05
|28.10
|Invacare
|$872.46 million
|0.00
|-$45.56 million
|($2.18)
|-0.01
Avanos Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Avanos Medical beats Invacare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
