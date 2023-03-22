Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24,360.50

Shares of Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24,360.50 and traded as high as $25,166.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $24,890.00, with a volume of 15,882 shares traded.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24,420.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24,129.99.

