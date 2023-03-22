Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,836,625. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

