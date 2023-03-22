Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV remained flat at $60.89 on Wednesday. 198,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,765. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

