Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RPG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. 6,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

