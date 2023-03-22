Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 208,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 90,208 shares.The stock last traded at $144.95 and had previously closed at $143.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

