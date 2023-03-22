Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,308,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,052,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
RPV stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
