Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 2,489,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

