Investors Purchase High Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 3,996 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.54. 784,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

