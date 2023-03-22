IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HART. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

