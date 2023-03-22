iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.09. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,566,096 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Articles

