Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 373,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

