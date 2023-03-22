iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IEI stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $122.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

