iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.29. 1,664,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,854,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

