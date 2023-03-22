iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

