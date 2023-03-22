iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IGF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. 69,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

