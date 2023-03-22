iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 130,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

