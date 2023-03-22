iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,052,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 942,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

