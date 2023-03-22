iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

