iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.42

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.42 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 7104880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

