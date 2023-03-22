iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Cut by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

