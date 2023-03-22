iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,979,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

