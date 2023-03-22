iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 3.3%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 12,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

