iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.19

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 421483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

