iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.40

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 200737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

