iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

ACWV opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

