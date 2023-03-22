iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.