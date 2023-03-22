iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $230,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.34. 2,873,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

