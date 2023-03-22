iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

