iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.86. 4,068,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,672,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of preferred stock traded on the NYSE and NASDAQ. Securities are selected by rules-based, proprietary methods and weighted by market value. PFF was launched on Mar 26, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

