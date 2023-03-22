iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.5% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $220.33. 39,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,481. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.