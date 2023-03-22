iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

