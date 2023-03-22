iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

