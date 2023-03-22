iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 1,027,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,990,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.