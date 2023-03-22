iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

