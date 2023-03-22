iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IJT stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

