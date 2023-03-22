iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.62 and last traded at $107.55. 122,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 155,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks. The index selects growth stocks from the 600 stocks chosen by the S&P Committee. IJT was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

