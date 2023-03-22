iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. 32,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,565. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

