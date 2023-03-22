iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,095. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

