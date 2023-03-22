iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.55

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 2169237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,437,000 after buying an additional 875,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

