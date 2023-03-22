ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.53

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.53 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.36 ($0.99). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.06 ($0.98), with a volume of 6,703,905 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ITV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.25 ($1.19).

ITV Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ITV Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,193.23). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,073.44). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,193.23). Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

