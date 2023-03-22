J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 267 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 351,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.