J2 Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,729. The stock has a market cap of $814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

