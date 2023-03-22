J2 Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up about 9.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAIL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 645,759 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.