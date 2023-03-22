J2 Capital Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,642.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,865,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,971,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,908,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93,031 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,843 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

